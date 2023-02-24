BREAKING: Finnish police release Ekpa hours after grilling

Finnish police on Thursday released a popular pro-Biafra separatist agitator, Simon Ekpa, hours after he was arrested and grilled. The PUNCH earlier reported that Finnish authorities arrested Ekpa. The police escorted the separatist out of his apartment in Lahti. Ekpa was later released on Thursday evening after the police allegedly arrested him for a suspected Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

