Nigeria, 140 UN members demand Russia withdraw from Ukraine

Nigeria and other 140 United Nations member states have called on the Russian Federation to immediately and unconditionally withdraw its troops from Ukraine, The PUNCH reports. The resolution urged a comprehensive, just and lasting peace that it said would constitute a significant contribution to strengthening international peace and security and reaffirmed Ukraines independence and territorial Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
