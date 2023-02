Accreditation of voters had not started as of 8:48am at some polling units in Yenagoa LGA of Bayelsa State. Some of them are polling units 1 and 2, Atissa Ward 4; Fakulu Primary School, Epie Ward 3. Our correspondent observed that sensitive materials were still being distributed from the RAC Atissa 1, Ward 1 to Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper