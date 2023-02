In a few hours from now, 87,209,007 Nigerians will troop to 176, 606 polling units across the country to elect a new President in a presidential election that marks 24 years of uninterrupted democratic experience in Nigeria. As of February 5, being the deadline for the collection of the Permanent Voter Cards nationwide, 6,259,229 registered Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper