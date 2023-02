The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, is currently leading in many polling units in the Lekki area of Lagos State, ahead of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu. In a combined result from three polling units, PU 035, PU 005, PU 004, Presidential election LP850 APC Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper