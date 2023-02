The Anambra State Resident Electoral Commission, Dr Queen Agwu, has said that despite insecurity in the state, elections will be held in all the 5,720 polling units in the 21 local government areas of the state. Agwu also stated that out of the 2.5 million people registered to vote, only 5,000 people did not pick Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper