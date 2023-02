The Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council has urged the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd), the call the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, to order over the alleged publication of fake election results. The PUNCH reports that Nigerians across the country filed out on Saturday to elect Buharis successor. Tinubu, a former Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper