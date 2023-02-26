The Independent National Electoral Commission on Sunday said it is fully aware of the challenges with the INEC Results Viewing Portal. This was contained in a statement signed by the National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye. According to him, INEC acknowledges the importance of IReV in the results management process, Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
#NigeriaElection2023: IReV portal experiencing challenges, says INEC