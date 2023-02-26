NigeriaElections2023: 73-year-old woman, two others arrested with 20 PVCs in Benin





The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arrested a 73-year-old woman, Comfort Muoneke, for been in possession of 20 Permanent Voter Cards. Two of her accomplice, Afekhana Esther and Segun Osaimokhai were also arrested. The EFCC in a statement on its Facebook handle on Sunday said, Operatives of the Benin Zonal Command of the Economic Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper