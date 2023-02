The Chairman, Committee on Media and Public Affairs, House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has won the election for the seat of Bende Federal Constituency in Abia State. The All Progressives Congress member was reelected for a second term. According to the results declared by the Returning Officer, Adindu Chidinma, APC polled 10,020 votes in the Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper