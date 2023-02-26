NigeriaElections2023: Rescheduled elections begin in Bayelsa

Finally, the rescheduled presidential and National Assembly elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission for the affected polling units in the four registration areas of the Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State have begun. The late arrival of electoral officers and voting materials delayed the commencement of the exercise. The commission had rescheduled it Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
