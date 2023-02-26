(UPDATED) #NigeriaElection2023: INEC moves voting in Bayelsa to Sunday

By
Headliners
-
1



The Independent National Electoral Commission has moved voting in 141 polling units in Bayelsa State to Sunday. This was made known by the INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu on Saturday at the second leg of the situation report on 2023s presidential and National Assembly elections. According to Yakubu, the voting process was interrupted by thugs Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR