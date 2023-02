The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has sympathised with the victims of the early morning fire that gutted the popular Monday Market in Maiduguri, Borno State, on Sunday. The PUNCH reported that an early morning fire engulfed the popular Monday Market at the heart of Maiduguri, Borno State, leaving hundreds of shop owners scampering to salvage Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper