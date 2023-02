The Adamawa State Residential Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Mr Hudu Yunusa, has slated 8:30pm for the commencement of the collation of election results for the presidential election that took place on Saturday. Yunusa, who arrived at the Adamawa State office of the commission located at No. 33, Galadima Aminu Way, Jimeta-Yola Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper