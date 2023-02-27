Governor Ben Ayade has lost his bid to return to the Senate following his defeat by the incumbent senator representing Cross River North, Sen. Jarigbe Agom-Jarigbe. Ayade who was in the Senate between 2011 and 2015, lost the National Assembly elections conducted on Saturday with 56,595 votes against Agom-Jarigbe of the Peoples Democratic Party who Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today #NigeriaElections2023: Ayade loses senatorial election in Cross River