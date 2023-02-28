Former deputy national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Olabode George, has expressed disappointment that the Independent National Electoral Commission is reverting to the manual system of votes collation after the reported failure of its Bimodal Voter Accreditation System meant for the seamless transmission of election results electronically into its server. According to George, the Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today BVAS: George slams INEC over challenges with servers