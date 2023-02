The Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has emerged winner of Saturdays presidential election in Kebbi with 285,175 votes. The State Collation Officer, Prof. Usman Saidu, while presenting the result in Birnin Kebbi said the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, polled 248,088 votes. Saidu said the Labour Party presidential candidate, Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper