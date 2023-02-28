The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, winner of last Saturdays presidential election in Anambra State. Obi was declared the winner of the presidential poll in the state at the INEC Collation Centre in Awka, after the completion of the exercise on Tuesday. The LP candidate Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today #NigeriaElections2023: INEC declares Obi winner of presidential election in Anambra