The senator representing Kano South Senatorial District, Kabiru Gaya of the All Progressives Congress, has congratulated Kawu Sumaila of the New Nigeria Peoples Party for winning the senatorial seat for the zone. Gaya, who conceded defeat in a statement on Monday in Kano, described the victory of Sumaila as the will of Allah adding that Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
#NigeriaElections2023: Kano South APC senatorial candidate concedes defeat, congratulates NNPP candidate