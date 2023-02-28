The candidate of the Labour Party for Awka North/South House of Representatives in Anambra, Prof. Oby Orogbu, has been declared the winner in the February 25 National Assembly election. Orogbu was declared the winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission returning officer of the Awka North/South, at the local government headquarters in Amawbia, on Monday. Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
#NigeriaElections2023: LP candidate wins Reps election in Anambra