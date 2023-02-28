#NigeriaElections2023: Thugs invade Plateau INEC collation centre, disrupt results announcement

By
Headliners
-
1



Suspected thugs on Monday evening invaded the Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State, venue of the collation centre for presidential and National Assembly elections in the Northern Senatorial district of the state. It was gathered that the thugs chased away the INEC officials before they could conclude their assignment. An official of the Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR