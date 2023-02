The Chairperson of the Commonwealth Observer Group and former President of South Africa, His Excellency, Thabo Mbeki, has urged aggrieved political candidates to seek legal redress. He said this in Abuja, on Monday, when he presented the Commonwealth Observation group preliminary report. The Commonwealth observers were in the Federal Capital Territory, Benue, Edo, Kano, Lagos, Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper