The African Democratic Congress has said that the Saturday February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections were not free, fair and credible. The AAC through its National Publicity Secretary, Femi Adeyeye, in a statement on Monday stated that the elections failed the basic tests of integrity and transparency as the Independent National Electoral Commission together Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today AAC withdraws agent from collation centre, says elections lack credibility