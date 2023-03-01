Deploy tools to help PWDs during gov poll, group urges INEC

The Albino Foundation Africa on Wednesday pleaded with the Independent National Electoral Commission to deploy adequate tools to assist Persons with Disabilities during the Governorship and State Assemblies elections. The Chief Executive Officer, Jake Epelle, made the plea during the post-election statement on the PWDs participation during the Presidential and National Assembly elections in Abuja. Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
