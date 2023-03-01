Electing Tinubu president right choice Masari

Governor Aminu Masari on Wednesday described the election of the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, as President-elect as the right choice. He described the President-elect as a square peg in a square hole. Masari passed the comments shortly after the Independent National Electoral Commission had announced Tinubu as winner of the 2023 presidential Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
