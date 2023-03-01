Group faults INEC on election results upload to iRev

By
Headliners
-
5



A group, under the auspices of YesWeFit Revolutionary Movement, has knocked the Independent National Electoral Commission, over controversies surrounding the use of Bimodal Voters Accreditation System during last Saturdays presidential and National Assembly elections. The group also frowned on the inability of some INEC officials to use the BVAS to transmit election results Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR