The All Progressives Congress in Oyo State has advised the State Governor, Seyi Makinde, of the Peoples Democratic Party, to prepare for his imminent defeat in the March 11 governorship election in the state. The Director-General of Asiwaju Tinubu-Shettima Coalition for Good Governance, Adebayo Shittu, gave the advice, on Wednesday, at a press conference in Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper