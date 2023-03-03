Many people were allegedly injured and more than 10 vehicles suffered various levels of damage when suspected thugs of the All Progressives Congress attacked supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party at the House of Representatives collation centre for Bogoro/Dass/Tafawa Balewa Constituency in Bununu town in Bauchi State. A former Senior Special Assistant on Media to Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Scores injured, vehicles damaged as thugs attack Bauchi collation centre