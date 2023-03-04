INEC officially declares Nwoye winner Anambra North senatorialseat

By
Headliners
-
1



The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared the senatorial candidate of the Labour Party for the Anambra North district, Dr Tony Nwoye, the winner of last Saturdays senatorial election in the district. The results were declared late on Friday after sorting out the initial problems at the Ogbaru wards. The INEC Returning Officer for Anambra Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

