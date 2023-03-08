The Civil Societies Directorate, an arm of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, has praised Nigerians for not allowing the opposition to incite them into violence following the outcome of the February 25 poll. The PCC accolade was a reaction to Mondays protest march to the national headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
APC PCC hails Nigerians for shunning post-election violence