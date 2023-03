Manchester City moved within two points of Premier League leaders Arsenal as Erling Haalands penalty clinched a gritty 1-0 win against Crystal Palace on Saturday.Pep Guardiolas side struggled to break down Palace until Haaland netted from the spot with 12 minutes left at rain-lashed Selhurst Park.Haalands 34th goal in all competitions since joining from Borussia Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper