The Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, Anambra State chapter, has warned politicians and supporters of opposition political parties against plots to instigate fresh political crises in the state. The body said it had watched with dismay the continuous campaign of calumny against the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance by the opposition Labour Party, Peoples Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today ALGON warns opposition political parties against fuelling crisis in Anambra