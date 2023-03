Operatives of Ogun State Police Command have rescued a journalist, Oduneye Olusegun, who some gunmen kidnapped at the Mobalufon area of Ijebu Ode. The journalist was kidnapped on Thursday and was rescued on Saturday, three days after, in Lagos. The Police Public Relations Officer in the State, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this in a statement Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper