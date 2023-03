The Onpetu of Ijeru in Ogbomosoland, Oyo State, Oba Sunday Oyediran, alongside Ibadan family heads, popularly known as Mogajis and part II chiefs in Ibadanland, have thrown their weight behind the re-election bid of the state Governor, Seyi Makinde. Others, who also pledged their votes for Makinde ahead of the Saturday, March 18 governorship election, Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper