Taraba APC suspends gov candidate few days to election

The crisis in the Taraba State chapter of the All Progressives Congress has taken a worsening dimension with the suspension of its governorship candidate, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha, over alleged anti-party activities about one week to the governorship election. Consequently, the party directed him to suspend the related illegal activities (campaign) and appear before the fact-findings Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
