FCTA removes makeshift markets, settlements in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration has demolished makeshift markets and squatter settlements behind the Old Federal Secretariat in Garki Area 1, for posing a security threat to residents in the area. Executive Secretary of the Federal Capital Development Authority and Chairman of the Ministerial Joint Task Force, Shehu Ahmed, said the operation was carried out Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

