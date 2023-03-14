Understanding Eth2.0 and its Potential Impact on Ethereum’s Price

What is Eth2.0

Ethereum is one of the most well-known blockchain networks, second only to Bitcoin. It is known for its decentralized applications, or DApps, and smart contracts. With the release of Ethereum 2.0, also known as Eth2.0, the platform is set to undergo significant changes that could impact its price in the long run.

Eth2.0 is a major upgrade to the Ethereum network that has been in development for several years. Its main goal is to improve the scalability, security, and efficiency of the network. The upgrade will be implemented in phases, with the first phase, known as the Beacon Chain, already been live since December 2020.

The Beacon Chain is a proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain that operates in parallel with the existing proof-of-work (PoW) blockchain. It serves as a central coordination point for the Eth2.0 upgrade and will eventually replace the current PoW…