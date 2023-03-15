Former Manchester United midfielder, Owen Hargreaves, has said that only Napoli can stop Manchester City from proceeding in the ongoing Champions League. Hargreaves describes Napoli as the most underrated team in the competition. The PUNCH reports Manchester City advanced into the quarter-finals after defeating RB Leipzig 7-0. The most underrated side I would say Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today UCL: Only Napoli can stop Man City, Hargreaves says