Elections: I support candidates, not political parties Dogara

By
Headliners
-
1



A former Speaker of the House of Representatives, and member representing Dass/Tafawa Balewa/Bogoro Federal Constituency, Yakubu Dogara, has said for now he does not belong to any political party and is only supporting candidates regardless of their political parties for elective positions in the 2023 general elections. Dogara made this known on Wednesday while speaking Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR