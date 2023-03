The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Oyo State, Teslim Folarin, Thursday, narrowly escaped an assassination attempt in Ibadan, the state capital. Folarins special adviser on media and publicity, Yekeen Olaniyi, who disclosed this to The PUNCH in a telephone conversation, said a group of masked gunmen invaded his principals ancestral home at Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper