The All Progressives Congress governorship candidate in Enugu State, Uche Nnaji, has boasted that he would emerge the winner of the ongoing governorship election in the state. He spoke after he cast his vote Agwashi 015 polling unit in Akpugo in Nkanu West Local Government Area. Nnaji, who was accompanied by APC chieftains, including the Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper