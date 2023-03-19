The Independent National Electoral Commission has uploaded 122,275 election results from the governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections. The PUNCH reports that opposition parties and some Nigerians knocked INEC over its failure to upload results immediately on its Result Viewing portal during the presidential election. Although the commission explained that technical glitches marred result Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Gov Election 2023: INEC uploads 122,275 results on IReV portal