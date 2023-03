The Plateau State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Caleb Mutfwang, is leading the other candidates who contested Saturdays governorship election. The result announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission Presiding Officer, Musa Yusuf, after counting the votes scored by parties that participated in the election showed that Mutfwang had the highest votes beating Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper