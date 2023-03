The senator representing Enugu East in the National Assembly, Chimaroke Nnamani, on Monday said the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, had set the Igbo political trajectory 24 years back. The senator who lost his senatorial return bid to the Labour Partys candidate, Kelvin Chukwu, the sibling of the slain candidate, Oyibo Chukwu, Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper