BREAKING: PDPs Lawal unseats Matawalle in Zamfara





Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state has lost his seat to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate, Dauda Lawal. The Independent National Electoral Commission declared Lawn Dare as the governor-elect with a total of 377,726 votes. He defeated Matawalle of the All Progressives Congress who polled 311,976. Lawal was declared as the winner in Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper