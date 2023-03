The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, has said the Port Harcourt refinery is near completion. The three refineries in the country; Warri, Port-Harcourt, and Kaduna have been moribund for years. However, Sylva said the Port Harcourt refinery should be ready before the end of the second quarter of the year. Read More

Source: Punch Newspaper