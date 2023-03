The Nigeria Football Federations Head of Administration, Mallam Magaji Abdullahi, is dead. Abdullahi died on Thursday night after a brief illness. He was 54. The NFF confirmed his death in a statement on Friday. The statement read, A native of Bakori, Katsina State, Magaji Abdullahi joined the employ of the Nigeria Football Federation in May Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper