No fewer than six governorship candidates who contested in the just-concluded 2023 elections in Akwa Ibom State, on Friday, and 13 political parties have congratulated the governor-elect, Pastor Umo Eno, on his victory at the March 18 governorship poll. Eno, the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, polled a total of 356,346 votes to defeat other contestants Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper