The popular reality TV show, Big Brother Titans, is gradually coming to an end. Sunday Scoop takes a look at what happened in the house this week Miracle, Blue Aiva, Nana evicted The live eviction show on Sunday, March 19, 2023, ended with mixed feelings for the housemates. While Miracle, Blue Aiva and Nana ended Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper