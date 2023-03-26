The senator representing the Federal Capital Territory, Philip Aduda, has saidlongevity and experience were needed to drive people and development-driven legislature. Aduda made this known during a ward round of his projects in the constituency. Explaining to journalists the motive behind the project unveiling after the election, Aduda said he did it for posterity and Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Experience needed for quality legislative representation FCT senator